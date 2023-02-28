On 2/24/2023 Rocky Whitaker was found at his residence located at 309 N Kingston Rd Apt 7. Whitaker had an active warrant through Marshall County. He was placed into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail without incident.
Warrant Arrest issued on Plymouth man
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
