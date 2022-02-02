The Marshall County EMA has issued the following:
Based on deteriorating road conditions and the forecast for tomorrow not showing signs of improving, the Marshall County Commissioners have implemented a “Warning “ Level Travel Restriction that will go into effect at 8:00pm this evening and will remain in effect until they determine conditions have improved and they terminate the disaster declaration.
A “Warning” level travel restriction is the highest level of local travel advisory, it means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a "Warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:
- (A) refrain from all travel;
- (B) comply with necessary emergency measures;
- (C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and
- (D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.