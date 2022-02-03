The Marshall County EMA issued the following:

Because road conditions remain extremely hazardous for travelling, the Commissioners have made the decision to leave the “Warning “ Level travel advisory in place for tomorrow.   They have also made the decision to keep the county offices closed for tomorrow as well.  The closing includes offices located in the Marshall County Building, Marshall County Courthouse, the Marshall County Museum, and the county departments located in the Community Resource Center.

Tags

Recommended for you