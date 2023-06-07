On June 5, 2023 Plymouth Police Officers were dispatched to River Park Square in reference to a male subject, Jared Warner, with a gun. Upon arrival Warner was found to be in Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana. Warner was placed under arrest and transported to Marshall County Jail.
Warner arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana in River Park Square
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
