WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement after voting against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $3 trillion bill that includes a federal bailout of fiscally irresponsible states, a tax cut for millionaires and billionaires, and other progressive priorities unrelated to coronavirus relief or economic recovery efforts:
“As American families, workers, farmers, and small business owners face the worst health and economic crisis in our lifetimes, Speaker Pelosi can only see political opportunity.
“This $3 trillion left-wing wish list has nothing to do with fighting coronavirus, providing relief to those who need it, or safely reopening our economy. Instead it provides a bailout for fiscally irresponsible states and a giveaway for millionaires and billionaires – and sticks hardworking Americans with the bill. It imposes one-size-fits-all mandates on small businesses and makes it harder for them to rehire, recover, and rebuild. And it does not include pro-life protections, opening the door to taxpayer-funded abortion and a Planned Parenthood bailout.
“Despite bipartisan opposition, Speaker Pelosi once again gave in to her radical base for a bill that has no chance of becoming law. It’s time for Congress to start focusing on what matters: protecting the health and safety of the American people, getting businesses and employees safely back to work, and holding China accountable.”
BACKGROUND
H.R. 6800, which passed the House by a vote of 208 to 199, would:
- Provide taxpayer-funded bailouts of $915 billion for state and local governments and $25 billion bailout for the U.S. Postal Service;
- Give millionaires and billionaires in high-tax states a tax break by repealing the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap for two years;
- Remove pro-life protections from the Paycheck Protection Program and other funding, allowing for taxpayer-funded abortion;
- Allow illegal immigrants to receive direct payments by removing Social Security number verification;
- Impose one-size-fits-all OSHA and paid leave mandates on all businesses;
- Permanently disallow rulemaking pertaining to work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP);
- Extend unemployment insurance enhancements into 2021, including paying some workers more in unemployment benefits than they would earn returning to work; and
- Force a federal takeover of elections with strict regulations on states with regard to early voting, voter ID requirements, same-day registration, and vote-by-mail.
Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.