WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement after voting to reject the partisan politics and radical agenda of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the 117th Congress:
“Nancy Pelosi puts politics ahead of the American people every chance she gets. That’s why today I proudly cast my vote against Speaker Pelosi and her radical socialist agenda.
“When Hoosier workers, families, and small businesses needed relief from the coronavirus crisis, Speaker Pelosi delayed help for months and prioritized dangerous ideas like defunding the police and outlawing private health care plans. In November, voters sent a clear message to House Democrats: It’s time for change. Instead, House Democrats voted in lockstep to bring back the same leadership team that has failed the American people for nearly two decades.
“I voted for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker because House Republicans are committed to restoring our way of life, rebuilding our economy, and renewing the American Dream. I’m ready to get to work for these goals and to fight for hardworking Hoosiers in the 117th Congress.”
