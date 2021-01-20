MISHAWAKA, Ind. – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement after Joseph R. Biden, Jr., was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala D. Harris was sworn in as the 49th Vice President of the United States:
“Today marks a vital moment in our democratic process: the inauguration of a new president and the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. As President Trump and Vice President Pence leave office, I’m grateful for their tireless efforts over the last four years to put the American people first and make our country stronger, safer, and more prosperous.
“Dean and I want to offer our congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris and wish their families well. Our country faces unprecedented challenges, and the president has an opportunity to unite the American people by following the path of bipartisan cooperation and rejecting a radical agenda.
“No matter which party is in power, I will always fight for Hoosier workers, families, veterans, small businesses, and farmers. I stand ready to work with President Biden and his administration toward common goals, and I will stand firmly against policies that would threaten our economic recovery, weaken our national security, or erode Americans’ constitutional rights.”
Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Ranking Member of the House Ethics Committee.