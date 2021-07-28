Mask Mandates Undercut Faith in Facts, American Innovation
WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) released the following statement on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announcement on updated mask guidance.
“Reinstituting mask mandates sends the wrong signal,” Congresswoman Walorski said. “The CDC’s updated mask guidance will undercut Americans’ faith in facts and innovation, and I will continue to oppose all federal mask mandates.”
Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Ranking Member of the House Ethics Committee.