Bipartisan Panel Sets Ethical Standards for House Members, Investigates Allegations of Misconduct
WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today was selected to serve as the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Ethics for the 117th Congress.
“As elected representatives, we are duty-bound to put the interests of the American people first and work to restore their trust in Congress,”Congresswoman Walorski said. “These principles will continue to guide me in fighting for the hardworking Hoosiers of Indiana’s 2nd District and serving as the Ranking Member of the House Ethics Committee. I’m honored to take on the important responsibility of holding members of the House to the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct.”
“Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, born and raised in Indiana, has been fighting for the Hoosier State her entire life,” Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said. “Eight years ago she brought that warrior spirit to the halls of Congress where she has continued to stand up for her community and Americans across the country, and we have all been better for it. During her tenure she has displayed both an unmatched work ethic and devotion to upholding her values. I have no doubt that as the Ranking Member of the Ethics Committee, she will hold Congress accountable to acting with the integrity not only rightfully expected of them, but that their constituents deserve.”
BACKGROUND
The House Committee on Ethics is the only standing committee of the House that is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, with five members of each party. The committee is responsible for setting ethical rules and standards for the House, offering guidance to members and staff for complying with the rules, investigating allegations of misconduct, and reprimanding those found to have committed ethics violations.
Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Ranking Member of the House Ethics Committee.