Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandate Tramples on Americans’ Fundamental Freedoms, Would Devastate Manufacturing Industry
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) this week introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to formally disapprove of and nullify President Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate imposed on America’s job creators and workers, alongside Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.) and more than 160 fellow House Republicans. Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.) introduced the Senate companion.
“President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate tramples on Americans’ fundamental freedoms and would exacerbate the skyrocketing inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and workforce shortages that are devastating our nation,” said Congresswoman Walorski. “I am proud to represent one of the largest manufacturing districts in the country, and I will always stand up for the rights of the hardworking Hoosiers who are feeding, fueling, and producing high-quality products for the American people. This Congressional Review Act resolution would strike down President Biden’s vaccine mandate once and for all and restore Americans’ freedoms.”
