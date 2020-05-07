MISHAWAKA – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement after being appointed to serve as a member of the newly formed Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis:
“America is facing a crisis unlike any in our lifetimes, but together we will defeat this invisible enemy and make our country stronger than ever before. Our top priorities in Congress must be protecting the health and safety of the American people and working to safely reopen our nation’s economy.
“I’m grateful Leader McCarthy has appointed me to serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis alongside Whip Scalise. The American people deserve bipartisan cooperation to address the many challenges our nation faces – we cannot allow Speaker Pelosi to turn this subcommittee into a vehicle for conducting partisan investigations and scoring political points.
“We should focus on holding China accountable for hiding the truth about the coronavirus outbreak, ensuring the success of unprecedented relief efforts, and providing clear guidance on how to safely and responsibly restart our economy. I look forward to getting to work.”
Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.