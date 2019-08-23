MISHAWAKA – U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) announced recently a $1 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support efforts by Porter-Starke Services and the Starke Taskforce for Overdose Prevention (STOP) to combat the opioid epidemic in Starke County.
“The opioid crisis is one of the most serious challenges facing our communities, but by working together at all levels we are making major strides toward ending this devastating epidemic,” Congresswoman Walorski said. “In Starke County, community leaders have joined together to make a difference for their fellow Hoosiers, and this $1 million grant will provide them with critical resources in the fight to prevent and treat addiction, assist in recovery, and save lives.”
Congressman Pete Visclosky (D-Ind.) stated, “I congratulate Porter-Starke Services and its partners for successfully securing funds that will prevent overdoses on opioids and other substances in our state, expand available treatments, and ultimately give individuals struggling with addiction a second chance at full and healthy lives. Looking forward, I will continue to work hard alongside Congresswoman Walorski, Porter-Stark Services, and other advocates to counter the root causes of the addiction crisis and ensure that every resident and family in Indiana has the resources necessary to take back their lives from this disease.”
“We’re very grateful to have additional financial support from HRSA to help address the opiate crisis here in our community,” said Matt Burden, President/CEO of Porter-Starke Services. “Over the past year, organizations and communities like ours have worked collaboratively to put together a comprehensive plan to improve in our efforts to reduce the prevalence and impact of opioid misuse. Now we are fortunate to be able to put that plan into action for the health and well-being of Starke County residents.”
Porter-Starke Services and Starke County were among 80 recipients nationwide of funding through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP), a multi-year initiative supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to address barriers to access in rural communities related to substance use disorder, including opioid use disorder.
The funding, totaling $1,000,000 over three years, will support a plan developed by the Starke Taskforce for Overdose Prevention (STOP) to address gaps in prevention, treatment, workforce development, recovery services, and access to care.
STOP includes more than 20 community representatives from the education, government, law enforcement, health care, and substance abuse treatment sectors.
It is coordinated by Todd Willis, Director of Prevention & Education at Porter-Starke Services.
Porter-Starke Services is a Community Mental Health Center (CMHC) with offices in Valparaiso, Portage, and Knox, and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with offices in Gary and Hebron.