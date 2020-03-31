AREA — Tuesday, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner announced that the company was taking additional steps to protect the health and safety of its employees. One such step is taking the temperature of employees before they start their shifts.
“Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days,” states the press release. It went on to say that infrared thermometers are being sent to all locations, something that could take up to three weeks.
While the infrared thermometers are being shipped, Walmart asks its associates to make sure to look out for other symptoms of the coronavirus in addition to taking their temperatures at home.
“Our COVID-19 emergency leave policy allows associates to stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined - knowing that their jobs will be protected,” the release states.
For the full statement click here.