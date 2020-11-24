PLYMOUTH — Last night at the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, the general manager of the Plymouth Walmart, Jason Haines, brought a complaint to the board about a verbal warning he received from the Marshall County Health Department (MCHD).
“Today I received a warning from the health department because they had complaints phoned in about not wearing a mask,” Haines said.
The complaints were about customers not wearing masks and not Walmart employees.
After the warning, he read about Ordinance 2020-21, COVID-19 Face Mask Requirements for Local Workplace Safety and Enforcement, on the City of Plymouth’s Facebook page. According to Haines, before the warning on Monday and reading about it on the city’s Facebook page, that was the first time hearing about it.
“I did not receive anything via mail nor did I see a press release,” Haines said.
Ordinance 2020-21 was passed by the Marshall County Commissioners on Friday, Nov. 20 and put into effect immediately. In the ordinance, it states that “a face mask is required for any person or individual entering any enclosed public space or enclosed place of business. The face mask shall be worn at all times.”
Haines explained the store’s policy on wearing masks. Before the MCHD’s verbal warning, the store would ask customers to wear a mask upon entry into the store. If the customers refuse to do so, the store does not impede them.
“And I can’t do that anymore according to the mandate. I have to ask for maybe a prescription from a doctor if they say they have a medical condition. Which, to my knowledge, violates HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act),” Haines said.
After receiving the warning, Haines stated the store instituted the ordinance at 2 p.m. that day and now require customers to wear a face covering. According to Haines, the store has already encountered “several instances” of opposition from customers.
“But then I have people come in and we offer the mandate to them and literally and I quote ‘You take the mandate and shove it up your (expletive)’ and they walk out. We have police at my building right now because they want to fist fight my managers and my associates. For a mask,” Haines said.
“As the mayor said, I think we regret that perhaps this wasn’t communicated more clearly to businesses within the city,” Attorney for the City of Plymouth Sean Surrisi said. “We are, through the Mayor’s Facebook page have just been doing our part to communicate that as best we can.”
Surrisi also stated that the local media has covered the passing of the ordinance as well. Surrisi also stated that Haines should contact the MCHD concerning this matter.
Before the meeting on Monday night, he has attempted to contact the Marshall County Health Department and the Mayor’s Office, but was unsuccessful in getting a response. Mayor Mark Senter did admit to having received a message from the general manager right before the meeting, but did not have a chance to return it.
“All you can do is leave a message. There’s no one to speak to,” Haines said about trying to contact the MCHD.
On the topic of communication, Surrisi stated that he feels that “the majority of business community is attuned to the local media. The Chamber of Commerce has shared this through their email communications as well. So it would be quite a task to go to each and every business within the city to communicate this.”
“Sir, respectfully, I think that’s what we deserve, is some communication other than social media,” Haines said.
“I understand, but I mean part of operating your facility in a reasonable manner and in the changing environment that we have there is, I would say, some responsibility to be aware of what’s going on,” Surrisi said.
Mayor Senter told Haines that he would visit Walmart and discuss the matter further with him the next day.