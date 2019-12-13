PLYMOUTH — A Walkerton woman barely old enough to drink in a bar will spend the next two decades behind bars after she pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine in Marshall County.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Cheyenne Wheeler, 22, on Nov. 27 to 20 years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to dealing meth as a Level 2 felony.
A Level 2 felony has a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years. The average sentence is 17 and a half years.
As part of the sentencing order, Bowen said Wheeler can seek a sentencing modification after she has served 50 percent of her sentence, has sought treatment and has a clean conduct record.
Along with dealing meth, the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Wheeler in February with unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of heroin. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
According to court documents:
In late January, officers with Marshall County’s Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team communicated with Wheeler through texts and phone calls. Wheeler offered to sell the officers two “8 balls” of meth for $270.
Wheeler sold two baggies of meth with a total weight of 8.7 grams to the officers or their informants outside of Tyner later that day.
Not long after the drug sale, uniformed officers took Wheeler into custody without incident.
A search of Wheeler also turned up more meth, syringes and an undisclosed amount of heroin.
Wheeler was given a six-year sentence in November 2018 after she pleaded guilty in Starke County to dealing a controlled substance. Three years were suspended and the remaining three were ordered to be served on electronically monitored home detention.
A warrant was issued for her arrest in mid-January after she failed to comply with the home detention, however, in that case.