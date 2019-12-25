PLYMOUTH – A Walkerton woman was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after she pleaded guilty earlier this month to dealing methamphetamine in Marshall County last year and earlier this year.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Carissa L. Meisner, 38, on Dec. 11 to eight years in prison after she pleaded guilty to dealing meth as a Level 4 felony, which has a sentencing range of two to 12 years. The average sentence is six years.
Meisner’s guilty plea was part of an agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.
As part of guilty Meisner’s plea, another charge of dealing meth as well as two counts of maintaining a common nuisance were dismissed.
According to court documents:
Meisner sold 3.7 grams of meth to a confidential informant working with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team in late November 2018.
In early December, Meisner sold an unspecified amount of meth to a confidential informant.
Meisner sold the drug both times while at her home in the 1800 block of Union Road outside Walkerton.