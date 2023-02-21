On Monday February 20th, 2023 at approximately 3:40 p.m, the Marshall County Central Dispatch Center received information of a possible impaired driver that was traveling west bound on 6th Road from Oak Road. The caller further advised that the vehicle turned north bound on Quince Road from 6th Road. Sergeant Ryan Hollopeter with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department was able to locate the suspect vehicle on Quince Road near the intersection with 3B Road. A traffic stop and investigation into the possible impaired driver was conducted. The driver was identified as Marina E. Richards of Walkerton, Indiana. Richards was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated with a B.A.C. above .15g (A-Misdemeanor).

Tags

Recommended for you