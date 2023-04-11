On 4/7/2023 at approximately 11:30 p.m., a Plymouth Police Officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Jefferson and Walnut Street for a vehicle that had been driving without headlights.  During the course of the investigation, the driver was identified as Cody Desbrough, 29, of Walkerton.  As a result of the investigation, Cody Desbrough was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated- Endangering, and Operating While Intoxicated-over .15. Cody Desbrough was transported to the Marshall County Jail.  

Tags

Recommended for you