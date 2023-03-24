The Afterthoughts Book Club (grade 9 and older) will meet on Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m. to discuss "The Secret Garden" by Frances Hodgson. Registration is required for this event. Preschool Story Hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in a fun and interactive way that will help build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. Preschool Story Hour children will meet on March 27 and 28 at 10:15 a.m. The sessions are for children ages 3 – 5 years old who are registered for the program. “St. Patrick's Day” is currently running on our Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441.
featured popular
Wakarusa Library News
- Content Provided
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Sylvia Meyer is one of the key returnees to the Bremen HS tennis team.
- Wakarusa Library News
- Elkhart Purdue Extension to offer ‘Downsizing your Treasurers’ workshop
- Young, Hassan lead bipartisan bill to encourage research and development, remain globally competitive
- New coach to lead senior-laden Lady Cavaliers
- Sen. Mike Bohacek speaks on continuing to invest in law enforcement
- Grovertown man arrested for OWI with a BAC of over 5 times the legal limit
- Cavaliers return top two linksters
Most Popular
Articles
- Grovertown man arrested for OWI with a BAC of over 5 times the legal limit
- Indianapolis man arrested during traffic stop for marijuana and paraphernalia
- Single-Vehicle Crash in Marshall County Claims Life
- Press Released from the Marshall County Sheriff's Department
- Plymouth man arrested for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving
- Plymouth man arrested on warrant service
- Argos man arrested for bad checks
- Young, Grassley bill to prevent child sex crimes passes senate
- Final possession ends Falcon's run
- McNeal held on multiple charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.