The Afterthoughts Book Club (grade 9 and older) will meet on Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m. to discuss "The Secret Garden" by Frances Hodgson. Registration is required for this event. Preschool Story Hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in a fun and interactive way that will help build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. Preschool Story Hour children will meet on March 27 and 28 at 10:15 a.m. The sessions are for children ages 3 – 5 years old who are registered for the program. “St. Patrick's Day” is currently running on our Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. 

