On Friday July 28, 2023 Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bryant located and arrested 43 year old Jamie Wacasey of Plymouth for three outstanding warrants in the area of S.R. 17 and 10B Road. Wacasey was wanted for a Felony - Failure to Appear and two Civil Contempt Warrants. He was lodged at the Marshall County Jail without bond.

