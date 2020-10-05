MARSHALL COUNTY — Voter registration ends today. The deadline for a voter to apply to register or transfer registration in person at the Marshall County Clerk’s Office is when it closes at 4 p.m. that same day. The deadline is 12 a.m. (midnight) for a voter to complete and submit a voter registration online. Go to indianavoters.in.gov to register to vote on the in.gov website voter portal.
Tuesday, October 6 is the first day that a voter may vote an absentee ballot in the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.
Friday, October 9 is the end of the pre-election campaign finance reporting period.
Thursday, October 15 is the first day that a confined voter caring for a confined person at a private residence, or a voter with disabilities may vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at the voter’s residence or place of confinement. That opportunity runs through Monday, November 2 at 12 p.m. (noon) by appointment.
Friday, October 16 at 12 p.m. (noon) is the deadline to file pre-election campaign finance reports.
Thursday, October 22 by 11:59 p.m. is the deadline for the circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of a ballot by mail. Applications must be submitted to the clerk in person, by mail, fax, or email by 11:59 p.m. that Thursday.
Anyone mailing a request should mail their request as soon as possible to accommodate delivery by the United States Post Office. Mail in absentee ballots must be received at the clerk’s office by 12 p.m. (noon) Monday, November 2.
Saturday, October 24 and Saturday, October 31 the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk must be open for at least seven hours to permit in-person voting. Vote center counties, which Marshall County is, must have at least one vote center used on Election Day open for in-person early voting, in addition to the office of the circuit court clerk.
There will be three early satellite voting locations open Saturday, October 24 and Saturday, October 31 to accommodate that need. They include the Bremen Town Hall located at 104 W. Plymouth St. Bremen, the Culver Administration Building located at 700 School St., Culver, and the Marshall County Clerk’s Office located at 211 West Madison St., Plymouth. Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Clerk’s Office will be open Monday, November 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) the day before the election. That date marks several critical deadlines by 12 p.m. (noon):
For circuit court clerks to receive absentee ballot applications from confined voters or voters caring for a confined person requesting delivery of a ballot by absentee voter board,
For a circuit court clerk to receive absentee ballot applications from military / overseas voters requesting to vote by email or fax,
For a voter to vote an absentee ballot in the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.
Monday, November 2 is the deadline by 12 p.m. (noon) for a confined voter, a voter caring for a confined person, or a voter with disabilities to vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at the voter’s place of confinement.
Tuesday, November 3 is General Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., prevailing local time.
The Office of the Marshall County Circuit Court Clerk, Deborah VanDeMark is located at 211 West Madison St., Plymouth and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 574-935-8713, fax 574-936-8893, email debv@co.marshall.in.us, or visit www.co.marshall.in.us for more information.
Information for this article was obtained from the 2020 Indiana Election Calendar published by the Indiana Election Division. It can be viewed and or printed in its entirely by accessing it online at www.in.gov/sos/elections.