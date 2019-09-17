MARSHALL COUNTY — Marshall County Election Board met Thursday, September 12. Members present were Rick Huff, Sean Surrisi and Deborah VanDeMark.
No errors were reported during the public ballot view September 9. VanDeMark confirmed that there are no public questions on the ballot.
Voter registration ends Monday, October 7. The first day to vote absentee in the Marshall County Clerk-Treasurer’s office is Tuesday, October 8.
Party chairman have until Tuesday, October 15 to select poll workers. Poll worker training will take place Tuesday, October 9. The first training will be held at 10 a.m. The second training will be held at 6 p.m.
Campaign finance reports are due by 12 p.m. (noon) Friday, October 18.