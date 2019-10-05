MARSHALL COUNTY — The voter registration deadline for the 2019 municipal election is Monday, Oct. 7. Voters can register in the Marshall County Clerk’s Office until 4 p.m. Monday when the office closes for the day. Voters have until midnight to register online with a valid Indiana State Driver’s License or Indiana State Issued Identification. To register online, go to indianavoters.in.gov
.
Absentee voting begins Tuesday, October 8. The Marshall County Clerk’s Office is located at 211 W. Madison, Plymouth.
Marshall County Circuit Court Clerk Deborah VanDeMark can be reached by phone at 936-8922 or by email at debs@co.marshall.in.us
.
You have the right to vote in Indiana if:
You are both a U.S. citizen and a resident of Indiana: and
You will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next General or Municipal Election, and
You are not currently in prison after being convicted of a crime; and
You have lived in the precinct where you vote for at least 30 days prior to the election; and
You are registered to vote.
