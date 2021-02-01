INDIANAPOLIS – Today, on the first-ever National Unclaimed Property Day, Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov and search for unclaimed property.
The Office of the Attorney General’s Unclaimed Property Division has millions of dollars of unclaimed property to return to Hoosiers who take the time to search for their property at IndianaUnclaimed.gov. Searching for property takes just a few minutes and costs no money.
Attorney General Rokita is the only attorney general in the United States to oversee a state’s unclaimed property program. A longtime proponent of fiscal responsibility, Attorney General Rokita is committed to reuniting Hoosiers with their property.
Last year, the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division received more than $128 million in property and returned more than $55 million to Hoosiers. Millions of dollars’ worth of property is just waiting to be claimed at IndianaUnclaimed.gov by rightful owners, Attorney General Rokita said.
“It is a unique mission of this office to hold our citizens’ unclaimed property and to make sure it gets back into their hands, and I am committed to carrying out this responsibility with integrity and efficiency,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Our Office has made it extraordinarily easy for Hoosiers to search for and claim their property. I encourage all Indiana residents to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to get started.”
Generally, unclaimed property is defined as a financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period. This includes unclaimed wages or commissions, savings and checking accounts, stock dividends, insurance proceeds, underlying shares, customer deposits or overpayments, certificates of deposit, credit balances, refunds, money orders, and safe deposit box contents.
In most cases, unclaimed property is held by the state for 25 years. After 25 years, unclaimed property can no longer be claimed and becomes the property of the state. To prevent property from becoming abandoned or unclaimed, Attorney General Rokita recommends Hoosiers do the following:
- Keep a record of all bank accounts;
- Indicate your interest in and awareness of all accounts by contacting the holder (the company that reported the unclaimed funds to the state) at least once every three years;
- Record all stock certificates and be sure to cash all dividends received;
- Record all utility deposits, including telephone, cable, and electricity deposits; and
- Cash all checks promptly, no matter how small.
If you file a claim at IndianaUnclaimed.gov, please allow up to 90 days for your claim to process.
For more information about the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division, visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov. You may also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.
