PLYMOUTH — Marshall County had a famous visitor over the holiday weekend.
Vice President Mike Pence was in Culver between late July 4 through Sunday, Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter said following Monday’s Plymouth Common Council meeting.
Pence has relatives who live on Lake Maxinkuckee.
It marks the third or fourth time he has visited the county since being sworn-in as vice president, Senter said.
Read more about this in Tuesday’s edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or e-edition.