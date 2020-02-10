STARKE COUNTY — The Starke County Commissioners approved shifting the site for the Veterans Memorial Plaza project and adopted an associated resolution at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 3.
At the recommendation of members from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 748, who provided a gracious $57,000 contribution to the project, the site for the future memorial was moved to the southeast corner of the courthouse lawn.
This change was proposed after there was a sufficient amount of feedback from veterans and concerned community members who didn’t want to see the existing monument moved from the southwest corner at Main and Washington Streets.
During the Commissioners’ meeting, memorial committee member and Commissioner Kathy Norem stated that this adjustment will help reduce the overall price of the project since they’ll no longer have to incorporate moving costs.
