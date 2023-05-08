On May 4, 2023 at approximately 10:30 p.m. a Marshall County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of US 30 and Plymouth Goshen Trail. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 25- year-old Lucas Vervynckt of Plymouth. During the traffic stop, Lucas was suspected of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Lucas was taken to the Plymouth Hospital for a chemical test that showed him to be over the legal limit of alcohol. Lucas was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, with a prior conviction within the last seven years – Level 6 Felony and Operating a Vehicle with an Alcohol Concentration Equivalent (ACE) of .08 or more – Class C Misdemeanor. The bond is $1, 500 cash. 

