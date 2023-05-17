On Tuesday May 16, 2023 at approximately 10 p.m. the Marshall County Sheriff's Department received a call in reference to a vehicle that had its engine "blow up" while driving on U.S. 30 in the area of S.R. 331. The driver of the vehicle, Steven Payovich of Crown Point, additionally had complaints of pains to his forearms with Bourbon E.M.S. responding to the scene. Upon arrival at the scene of the vehicle, it was learned that the vehicle had struck a deer. Pavovich refused Emergency Medical Service. 

