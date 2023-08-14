On August 9, 2023 at approximately 5:30 a.m. an Officer with the Plymouth Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Michigan Street near Hoham Drive for a traffic violation. During the officer's investigation, it was determined that the driver was operating a vehicle without ever being issued a license. The driver was identified as Sandra Vazquez, 25 of South Bend, and transported to the Marshall County Jail.
Vazquez arrested for Operating a Vehicle without ever being issued a License
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
