INDIANAPOLIS – Marshall County Clerk of Circuit Court Debbie VanDeMark was elected president of the Association of Indiana Counties’ (AIC) Northwest District during the district meeting in Marshall County this month.
“I am grateful the elected officials in the 16 counties of Northwest Indiana have re-elected me as AIC President of the district,” VanDeMark said. “It is a privilege to serve on the AIC board of directors, which includes county elected officials from throughout the state. I look forward to continuing to work with the AIC staff, the board, elected officials and legislatures.”
As district president, VanDeMark represents the elected county officials in the Northwest District of the state, which includes the following counties: Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke and White. The AIC is represented by six districts in the state. VanDeMark serves on the AIC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the Association.
Jasper County Auditor Kim Grow was also elected district vice president during the meeting as well. The district meeting also included a synopsis of the 2019 Indiana Legislative Session by AIC staff.
The Association of Indiana Counties, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 1957 for the betterment of county government. The various functions of the AIC include lobbying the Indiana General Assembly on behalf of counties, serving as liaison among counties, state and federal agencies as well as providing technical assistance and training to county officials and employees.