Construction on US 30 will begin soon with patching, milling, and paving to be completed between RP 57+82 (W. Sd. of Union Rd.) and RP 64+95 (E. of Oak Dr.). Also bridge deck overlays will be completed for twin bridge structures over the Yellow River on US 30 at RP 66+62. Bridge deck overlay will also be completed for bridges on US 31 over US 30 at RP 225+44.
breaking editor's pick featured popular top story urgent
US 30 to have lane restrictions for construction
With that said the contractor has requested for lane restrictions on US 30 between RP 57+82 and RP 64+95. The restriction consists of a single lane closure necessary for coring the existing pavement. This will be completed as a moving operation and will include EB & WB driving and passing lanes. The contractor anticipates on completing all the necessary coring on April 15, 2021 between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm
Dana Draper
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- AP source: Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison
- US 30 to have lane restrictions for construction
- Plymouth pitching pushes Pilgrims past Rochester
- Four new ISP toll road post troopers receive patrol cars
- Gov. Holcomb announces Robertson will step down from Department of Insurance
- IDH announces 970 additional COVID cases, 16 deaths
- IDH to pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- Culver takes rivalry win over Lady Pilgrims
Most Popular
Articles
- Local family reflects on Battle Bots experience and shares details about current competitions
- Biden making new moves on guns, including naming ATF boss
- Goodwill is coming to Plymouth
- Pilgrim bats erupt in home opener win
- Senator Todd Young visiting Marshall County for Lincoln Day Dinner
- MCCF awards $149,214 in grants
- Pilgrims get a lesson on the road at St. Joe
- Driver Escapes Violent Crash on US30 With Non-Life-Threatening Injuries
- Gary Vaccination Clinic hosts walk-In days
- Pilgrims just short in a shortened doubleheader with Marian
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.