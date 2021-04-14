Construction on US 30 will begin soon with patching, milling, and paving to be completed between RP 57+82 (W. Sd. of Union Rd.) and RP 64+95 (E. of Oak Dr.). Also bridge deck overlays will be completed for twin bridge structures over the Yellow River on US 30 at RP 66+62. Bridge deck overlay will also be completed for bridges on US 31 over US 30 at RP 225+44.

With that said the contractor has requested for lane restrictions on US 30 between RP 57+82 and RP 64+95. The restriction consists of a single lane closure necessary for coring the existing pavement. This will be completed as a moving operation and will include EB & WB driving and passing lanes. The contractor anticipates on completing all the necessary coring on April 15, 2021 between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm

