Marshall County Sheriff Matthew Hassel provided an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in a press release emailed to media outlets.
The results from the Indiana Department of Health Strike Team was made available on Thursday, Dec. 31.
Sheriff Hassel stated, “The jail quickly and promptly developed a plan and moved the entire inmate population around according to the results of those tests.”
Since that reorganization, movement has not been restricted inside the pods. Inmates have been advised that wearing masks, maintaining social distance and remaining in their cell is the safest option. “Every inmate in the facility has a mask and have been instructed that the only times they should be without a mask is when eating or sleeping.” stated Hassel.
The nurse has been assigned an officer to accompany her throughout her shift during the day so that she may freely and safely perform her duties of care; allowing the jail staff to continue to perform their assigned duties.
Sheriff Hassel said that all inmates who tested negative for COVID-19 have their vitals checked daily by the nurse for continued monitoring.
For those who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who have other health concerns, the nurse responds to sick calls for all medical complaints.
Inmates are instructed to alert medical staff of new or worsening symptoms. “Inmates have been instructed to let medical staff know if anything comes up. And if it’s emergent to let jail staff know immediately.”
Jail staff have been trained in proper protocols to follow if they are confronted with a medical situation that requires their attention. The medical team is made immediately aware of that situation for further instruction.
Sheriff Hassel reported that all of the inmates that are classified “high risk” are stable. “All inmates are being treated on a case by case basis, as instructed by our medical provider.” He confirmed that no inmates have been refused treatment nor have they been refused sick call requests.
Sheriff Hassel stated, “No inmates have had any kind of symptoms bad enough that medical has felt they needed outside specialists or hospital treatment. For the most part, the majority of our population has had zero symptoms or ‘run-of-the-mill’ flu like symptoms.”
Inmates are being provided with cleaning supplies twice daily. Spray bottles of disinfectant have been provided inside the cells and are stocked at all times. “Inmates are instructed to clean up before using something and to clean up after themselves.”
Sheriff Hassel said that information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the coronavirus with safety recommendations has been made available to all the inmates.
The kitchen staff consists of volunteer inmate workers from the general population. “Only those that are healthy and have a negative test are in the kitchen. They are being tested weekly, with vitals done daily. They are required to wear full protective gear at all times. This included gowns, gloves, masks and face shields.”
Marshall County Correctional Facility employees are also required to wear masks at all times. “They also have gowns and face shields at their disposal.”
Sheriff Hassel stated, “All staff has been instructed to distance and limit contact with each other.”
A system has been implemented that limits contact; while still maintaining control of the safety and security of the staff, employees and the facility.
Employees are being tested weekly; with one employee testing positive.