Marshall County Sheriff Matthew Hassel shared an update on COVID-19 positive cases for the inmate population since the Indiana State Department of Health Strike Team visited in December.
"There have been eight (8) additional inmates test positive for COVID-19 bringing the total positive tests to 130 inmates. The last time an inmate has tested positive was on January 5. During vitals check by the nurse yesterday only two (2) inmates reported minor symptoms. Since the first positive COVID-19 test to date we have had no inmate with severe symptoms or needing to be treated at the hospital. Tomorrow will be our 14th day since the Strike Team did the tests."
Additional information will be reported as it is made available to us. This information was also printed in the Wednesday edition of the Pilot News for our subscribers.