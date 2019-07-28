SYRACUSE – Kosciusko authorities said Saturday that a former Plymouth mayoral candidate was preparing to leave his jobsite when he was struck by a vehicle and killed on Friday.
Kosciusko County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Francis, department spokesman, said Ben Fisher, 29, was working along S.R. 13, in the area of Waco Drive, around 2 p.m. when he was fatally struck.
Francis said Fisher, who worked as a traffic flagger, had been directing traffic and getting ready to leave the site when he was struck.
Francis said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released on Monday.
Fisher ran unsuccessfully in the May Republican primary for Plymouth mayor.
