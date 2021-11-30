**Update**
The deceased driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as Dylan Bush, 33 of Culver, IN. Family has been notified.
This is an ongoing investigation and there is no other information to release currently,
The original release appears below.
Marshall County- This afternoon the Indiana State Police Bremen Post was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 2:00 p.m. on November 28, 2021, an officer with the Culver Police Department attempted to stop the driver of a white Chevrolet passenger car that was suspected of driving while intoxicated on SR17, west of Culver, IN. The driver of the Chevrolet did not stop and led officers on a pursuit through Marshall County.
The driver of the Chevrolet eventually came to a stop in a business parking lot in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive in Culver. A Marshall County deputy stopped his police vehicle in front of the Chevrolet. The deputy exited his police vehicle when the driver of the Chevrolet is alleged to have driven forward, pinning the deputy between the Chevrolet and the police vehicle. The deputy then fired several rounds from his issued handgun, striking the driver of the Chevrolet. After being struck, the driver of the Chevrolet drove several hundred feet and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in a nearby parking lot.
Officers immediately began to render aid to the driver of the Chevrolet until Culver EMS arrived. The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
The identities of the deputy and the deceased driver of the Chevrolet will be made at a later date. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has placed the deputy on paid administrative leave. The deputy was taken to a local hospital where he was checked out and released.
At the conclusion of this investigation, all information will be turned over to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office for review. There is no other information to release currently.
*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.