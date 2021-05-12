The Plymouth Police investigated vandalism at Centennial Park this weekend and found the culprits.
On Saturday, May 8, at approximately 6:15 in the evening, Officer Enyart was dispatched to the women’s restroom located in the front of Centennial Park near the skate park. The call was for the report that several females that had caused extensive damage to the women’s restroom.
When the officer arrived he observed both sinks had been broken off of the wall and broken into pieces along with breaking the water lines. Pieces of the sinks had also been thrown into one of the stalls causing damage to a toilet and both stall doors had been forced in the opposite direction causing the doors not to open.
Witness information led to the group of females inside Kroger Supermarket.
After an investigation one of the juvenile females confessed to the causing the damages. The case has been referred to the Marshall County Probation Department and Prosecutor’s Office. Juveniles were released to their parents.