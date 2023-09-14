As a result of the initial investigation for this collision, Arturo Mendez Luviano age 45 of Shipshewana was arrested the following day by an officer of the Marshall County Police Department. He was later lodged at the Marshall County Jail.  One of the victims in the collision, Riley H. Duerstock age 21 of Batesville, IN unfortunately succumbed to the injuries that she received as a result of the vehicle collision. Duerstock was engaged to the driver of the other vehicle involved, Jarrod JC Nichols age 24 of Milan, IN.  Nichols is an active police officer with the Aurora Police Department, located in Dearborn in southern Indiana.  Nichols is still hospitalized for extensive injuries as a result of the collision.  

