As a result of the initial investigation for this collision, Arturo Mendez Luviano age 45 of Shipshewana was arrested the following day by an officer of the Marshall County Police Department. He was later lodged at the Marshall County Jail. One of the victims in the collision, Riley H. Duerstock age 21 of Batesville, IN unfortunately succumbed to the injuries that she received as a result of the vehicle collision. Duerstock was engaged to the driver of the other vehicle involved, Jarrod JC Nichols age 24 of Milan, IN. Nichols is an active police officer with the Aurora Police Department, located in Dearborn in southern Indiana. Nichols is still hospitalized for extensive injuries as a result of the collision.
editor's pick
Update for fatal crash @ U.S. 31 and 11th Rd.: Arturo Mendez Luviano arrested
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- A peak into postseason drama as LV-Argos draw
- Update for fatal crash @ U.S. 31 and 11th Rd.: Arturo Mendez Luviano arrested
- Library Card Sign-up Month being celebrated in local libraries
- Lancers working to continue their run
- Clue Onstage- Community Theater to be performed at The REES
- North Michigan Street Closure Delayed
- Plymouth BZA meeting approves five variances
- CMA handles Rockies this time
Most Popular
Articles
- Aging barn saved through restoration in Argos
- Girard and Jackson-Boys arrested following traffic stop
- Manns arrested on multiple charges
- Cummins arrested for multiple charges
- Binion arrested for multiple charges
- Myers arrested after traffic stop
- Update for fatal crash @ U.S. 31 and 11th Rd.: Arturo Mendez Luviano arrested
- Granados-Mendoza arrested following report of public disturbance
- Bourbon Police stop unsafe semi on US 30 and Cedar Road
- Lamberson arrested on Probation Violation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.