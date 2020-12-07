breaking editor's pick featured popular top story urgent
UNUSC goes virtual Tuesday
December 7, 2020
Dear Lancer Families,
Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, December 8th, both the Elementary and the Jr. Sr. High School will be returning to Stage 3, Virtual Learning until we return from Christmas Break on Wednesday, January 6th. This decision is due to the high number of staff members and students who are unable to attend because of the virus.
Food Service for Virtual Stage three:
If you received food in November during the last closure, you will receive it again. If you need to check to see if you are on the list, or if you wish to be added, please contact the school office or email the food service director: chanson@unorth.k12.in.us.
Food Service will begin Tuesday, December 8th and run through Tuesday, December 22nd. If you are a virtual family that picks up every Monday, then you will continue to do so on Monday, December 14th (5 days of food) and December 21st (2 days of food) between 9:00 and 9:30 AM. Buses will leave the schools at approximately 8:45 AM. Please contact the transportation department or your bus driver to get a more accurate time of delivery.
THERE WILL BE NO FOOD SERVICE DECEMBER 23, 2020 THROUGH JANUARY 5, 2021.
In closing, I appreciate your patience and efforts as we continue to work through this historic time. We will continually work to make our school a safe place for your students to learn and grow. My hope is for you to have a safe and happy holiday season.
Sincerely,
Mitchell D. Mawhorter
You can read the original post here
