MARSHALL COUNTY — Just before 9:00 a.m. this morning, April 15, 2021, Trooper Rodd Schuh was patrolling in his unmarked Dodge Charger police car southbound on US 31 near Veterans Parkway when he noticed a silver Nissan SUV approaching him from behind at a high rate of speed. Schuh was able to determine the Nissan was traveling 100 miles per hour.
Schuh reportedly activated the red and blue emergency lights on the rear of his police car and the Nissan came to a stop in the right lane of southbound US 31 behind the police car. Schuh put his police car in reverse to get behind the Nissan and the Nissan then pulled onto the left shoulder. As Schuh, in full uniform, began to get out of his police car the Nissan sped off.
The Nissan fled southbound on US 31 and exited to eastbound US 30 and quickly looped back to flee northbound on US 31. The chase exited westbound on Veterans Parkway towards Michigan Road. A Marshall County Deputy in a marked police vehicle took the lead in the chase at the roundabout at Michigan Road.
The chase went through Plymouth and into Argos before ending up on Old 31. The driver of the Nissan, identified as Da Qua Micou, 18 of South Bend, IN then came to a stop and was safely taken into custody at Old 31 and CR 700 North just into Fulton County.
Micou was preliminarily arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License, and Possession of Marijuana.
The passenger in the Nissan, identified as Malik Clark, 19 of South Bend, IN was preliminarily arrested for Possession of Marijuana.
Micou and Clark were taken to the Marshall County Jail.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Plymouth Police Department, and Argos Police Department.
*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.