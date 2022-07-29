LAKEVILLE—Union-North School District (UNSD) has been the recipient of the highly competitive 3E Grant, receiving $167,548.78 to expand the corporation’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.
Union-North School Corporation celebrates receiving INDOE 3E Grant: Funds go to project-based learning education
Angela Cornell
