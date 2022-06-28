LAKEVILLE—After doing some research, Superintendent Dr. Angela Piazza brought before the Union-North School Board the recommendation to raise the pay for substitute teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. “This is a really difficult position to fill. Currently, our rates are a little lower than the schools around us,” she explained.
Her recommendation was to raise the pay to a flatrate $100 a day, except for retired teachers, who would receive $110. This raises substitute rates at LaVille schools to the amounts that the other schools in the area pay. “It simplifies it for payroll, but honors the work that the teachers are doing,” said Dr. Piazza.
In order to become a substitute teacher at LaVille, an applicant must have a high school diploma or equivalent, be 18 or over, and have a substitute teacher’s license. Board member Arden Balmer spoke on behalf of the recommendation. “You get what you pay for. If you want quality subs who can continue the lesson… you got to pay for it.” The board approved the motion unanimously.