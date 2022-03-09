LAKEVILLE—Although the LaVille High School (LVHS) football field’s irrigation and drainage system was replaced five years ago, there have been several ongoing drainage issues. Since the field is also used for other functions and nets significant profit for the school annually, the board discussed it at length at their last meeting.
Athletic Director Hostrawser and Director of Operations Zach Moore presented three different field replacement options. The first option was from Advanced Turf of Indianapolis. They bid a sand-based field for $250,000 without irrigation. There will also be an annual fee to add sand every year. “It’s like a gravel driveway. You’re always putting new rocks on there,” Moore said.
The second option is through Hostetler Lawn and Landscaping out of Middlebury, and would be a complete reconstruction for $167,000, which includes irrigation. The field would need to be completely shut down for the entire season to allow the dirt and grass root structure to settle, which would dramatically decrease the team’s chances of having a successful season and would hurt the athletic department financially.
The third option was developed in-house and appeals for a long-term vision to put in artificial turf within the next five years. This top dresses the field and will require regular heavy maintenance until the turf is installed for an estimated $70,000. “It wasn’t developed for a long-term sustainable option, it was developed so Will would lose as little games as possible and we were going to get to the bigger picture,” explained Moore.
Putting in turf will cost more than $1.2 million, but reportedly will pay for itself in time, since it would be a potential location for football games and band competitions for years to come, as well as be a draw for students from other school districts.
After much discussion, the board decided to further explore the viability of the third option, understanding that there is no foolproof solution. Board member Jared McQueen alone verbally disagreed, preferring a more long-term sustainable option. “I don’t see turf in that close of a future.”