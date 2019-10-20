Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, all are welcome to attend the second Ugly Christmas Sweater Auction Thursday, November 7 beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The festivities will be held at the Wild Rose Moon located at 115 N. Michigan St., Plymouth.
Last year, Director Chris Garner was inspired to hold the event as a fundraiser as ugly holiday sweater parties were gaining in popularity. Garner sorted through some of the dated sweater donations at the center to auction off and use the proceeds for the annual Christmas Program at the center.
In addition to the sweater auction, the $20 box auction will be featured again. Bidders place bids on boxes, not knowing what is inside of them. The idea behind the concept is that there are clients who go to the pantry, not knowing what they will get to bring home for their families.
The center cannot guarantee that the pantry will be stocked or that certain items will be available at any given time.
Garner uses these illustrations to raise awareness about food insecurity and how it impacts families.
In addition to the fundraiser, applications for the 2019 Thanksgiving and Christmas Assistance programs are available.
Persons applying for Thanksgiving assistance are required to have their applications completed and turned in by no later than Friday, November 8. No late applications can be accepted. The deadline is necessary to accommodate for shopping and preparation.
Persons applying for Christmas assistance need to have their application completed and returned to the center by no later than Monday, November 18.
Completing an application does not guarantee assistance.
The Marshall County Neighborhood Center is located at 402 W. Garro St., Plymouth. Those who wish to contribute financially to the programs can mail donations to the Marshall County Neighborhood Center; P.O. Box 353, Plymouth, IN, 46563.