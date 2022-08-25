INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 24, 2022) – On Monday, August 22, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the appointment of Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad B. Chambers, to the U.S. Investment Advisory Council (IAC). Secretary Chambers will join a group of 34 international business and economic leaders who will advise Secretary Raimondo on how government policies and programs affect the United States’ ability to attract and facilitate foreign business investment. 

