STARKE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces that a resurfacing project began Tuesday on U.S. 35 in Starke County.
The road will be resurfaced between U.S. 30 and the Knox city limits, with work wrapping up by mid-August. During construction, flaggers will direct one lane of traffic around where work is taking place.
