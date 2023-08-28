On the morning of August 28, 2023, just after midnight, Plymouth Police responded to the 700 Block of West Washington Street for a physical fight that had occurred. Upon arrival, Police identified a female who was in as need of medical attention.  Plymouth Fire Department assisted on scene as officers investigated what had occurred. It was determined that Oriana Calderon, 20 years old from Plymouth, and Ariacna Galeano, 18 years old from Plymouth, drove to the residence where a physical fight occurred.  Both Calderon and Galeano were located, taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail.  Both females face criminal charges of Battery resulting in Bodily Injury and Disorderly Conduct.  

