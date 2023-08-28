On the morning of August 28, 2023, just after midnight, Plymouth Police responded to the 700 Block of West Washington Street for a physical fight that had occurred. Upon arrival, Police identified a female who was in as need of medical attention. Plymouth Fire Department assisted on scene as officers investigated what had occurred. It was determined that Oriana Calderon, 20 years old from Plymouth, and Ariacna Galeano, 18 years old from Plymouth, drove to the residence where a physical fight occurred. Both Calderon and Galeano were located, taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail. Both females face criminal charges of Battery resulting in Bodily Injury and Disorderly Conduct.
Two women arrested after fight
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Two women arrested after fight
- Perry arrested on multiple charges
- New owner James Poblete working on updating the Bear’s Den in Argos
- Bowman arrested following accident
- Sean Richard receives National Rural and Small Town Award
- LV gets by early season test with Triton
- Rockies overwhelmed by Columbia City
- Bremen Public Library encourages youth to read
Most Popular
Articles
- Terrones arrested after traffic stop
- Beamon arrested at Pretzels Inc following 911 call
- Beatty arrested on Felony Warrant and new charges
- Mitchell arrested for warrants and booked with additional charge
- Marshall County Sheriff's Department News Release on two vehicle collision
- Two women arrested after fight
- Coleman arrested after pursuit
- Rockies overwhelmed by Columbia City
- Miller arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Conviction
- Watkins arrested after response to Public Disturbance report at Economy Inn
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.