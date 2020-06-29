HAMLET - According to Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin, the Sheriff's Department responded to a motor vehilce crash on US 35 and 400 N shortly after 3:40 p.m. CDT Monday afternoon.
Authoriteis arrived at the scene around 3:47 p.m. Sheriff Dulin reports that upon first responders' arrival, it was found that one of the drivers was unresponsive. That driver was transported to Starke Hospital's emergency room, at which time the individuals was pronounced deceased.
The initial crash investigation reportedly revealed that both vehicles were traveling southbound on US 35. One vehicle was stopped, preparing to turn east on to 400 N when the approaching vehicle, driven by the deceased, rearended the stopped vehicle. The name of the deceased driver is being withheld while the next of kin is notified.
In additon to the Starke County Sheriff's Department, Starke County EMS and the Knox-Center Township and Hamlet Fire Departments responded to the scene.