On February 22nd, 2023 Marshall County Central Dispatch was advised of a male who had an active warrant staying at the Economy Inn in Plymouth. Officer Ayala was dispatched to the Economy Inn and located 47 year old Rodney Stubbs who was taken into custody for the active warrant. 38 year old Stephanie Sims was also taken into custody. Both subjects were transported to the Marshall County Jail. Rodney was booked and lodged for the active warrant for failure to appear on an OWI offense. Stephanie was booked and lodged for, Obstruction of Justice and False Informing. Due to the warrant Rodney did not have a bond.
Two taken in to custody at Economy Inn
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
