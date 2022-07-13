Marshall County Coroner, John Grolich, was notified Tuesday evening July 12 at 8:30 p.m. of a motor vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities. Reports are that a small vehicle driven by Kristopher M. Riddle (31) and a passenger by the name of Angela R. Riddle, (32) both of South Bend was traveling at a high rate of speed on 5th Road and crossed Union Road intersection went airborne, left the roadway lost control of the vehicle and struck a large tree.
Both occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. This crash remains under investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Coroner’s office. Assisting at the scene was Polk Township Fire, Walkerton EMS and Reichert and Knepp Towing Service.
While on the scene of the vehicle crash on 5th Road, the Coroner’s Office was notified at 9:51 p.m. of another fatal motor vehicle crash, involving a passenger car and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, Neil Holderman (32) of LaPaz was south bound on Michigan Road near 3A Road and was struck head-on by a vehicle driven by Ian Nelson (21) from LaPorte. Holderman was pronounced dead at the scene by County Coroner Grolich. Holderman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. This crash investigation will continue by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. Assisting at the scene was Indiana State Police along with an accident reconstructionist, the LaPaz Fire Department, Union North EMS, and Reichert and Knepp Towing Service, Chief Deputy Coroner Les Trump assisted in the investigations.