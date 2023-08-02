Renan Gutierrez-Mencia and Yohan Hernandez were arrested on July 31, 2023 for aggravated battery from an altercation that occurred in the 900 block of W. Harrison St. on July 30, 2023. During the arrest Hernandez was found to be in possession of a white powdery substance. Both subjects were incarcerated at Marshall County Jail.
Two men arrested for aggravated battery
